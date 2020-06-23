Sri Lankan Legend Mahela Jayawardene Calls Rohit Sharma 'an Instinctive Leader'

Rohit Sharma might come across as instinctive captain but all his decisions are weighed carefully after gathering a lot of information about opponents, said Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene. Apart from being a successful IPL captain in terms of accomplishments, the 'Hitman' has also been an impactful captain for India in limited-overs cricket.

He had led the Men In Blue to the Nidhas Trophy tri-series triumph that included Bangladesh and the hosts, Sri Lanka, in early 2018 (T20I format). Sharma had then led India to the Asia Cup triumph in UAE later that year (50-overs). He was the stand-in-captain on both occasions as regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested.

'An instinctive leader': Mahela Jayawardene

"He (Rohit Sharma) is an instinctive leader for sure. But at the same time Rohit gathers a lot of information as well, I think that's his strength," Jayawardene said on Sony Ten Pit Stop' show aired on Sony Sports Instagram page.

What Jayawardene likes about India's white-ball vice-captain is his ability to gather information.

"Ro (as he is referred by Mahela) does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. And he uses that out there in the middle. "That's how he reacts and all that. Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, but that information is there."

"He comes and asks questions...sometimes you walk into the team room for us to do some analysing and you see Rohit the analyst, just looking through certain stuff and all that....so like that he gets those little snippets from the guys, so he is prepared.., added the former Sri Lanka captain.

"So as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that's all what you can ask from him and Ro (hit) is brilliant in that," said the Sri Lankan batting great.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020

The 'Hitman' was all set to lead the defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. MI will not only be eager to retain the title but at the same time, will also be hoping to win their record fifth IPL crown.

Sharma was last seen in action during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand earlier this year (Early February. His New Zealand tour was cut short after he had suffered a calf injury and had to limp off the field midway during the Indian innings.

Coming back to international cricket, India's away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

(With PTI Inputs)