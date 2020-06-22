David Warner Picks The Best Batsman Among Batting Megastars Virat Kohli & Steve Smith

David Warner has come forward and picked the best batsman among the batting megastars Virat Kohli and his countryman Steve Smith. Smith is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation, while Kohli is regarded as the best batsman across all the formats of the game. While the former Aussie skipper is currently the top-ranked Test batsman, the reigning Indian captain is the top-ranked ODI batsman and has also been the top-ranked batsman across formats earlier. At the same time, Virat also holds the record of having registered 70 international centuries.

'Two of the best': David Warner

While speaking to India Today, Warner went on to say that both Kohli and Smith are obviously two of the best batters in the world across all three formats and that it is going to be a great battle between them if that is what people are anticipating. The southpaw also admitted that for them (possibly referring to the Australian fans), it is all about Australia vs India and that they do not look at individual battles and according to him, an individual battle refers to the bowler VS the batsman because at the end of the day they have to do their research well and should know the line and lengths to bowl in Australia so that they can make the right use of their conditions.

Furthermore, the 2015 World Cup winner hoped that the contest is great between bat and ball and a great spirit of cricket battle as well (Referring to the four-match Test series Down Under later this year).

Coming back to the cricketing action, Kohli, Smith, and Warner were all set to lead the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals and, the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

India Tour of Australia 2020

As per various reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources have confirmed that the schedule has been agreed upon by both the cricket boards i.e. the BCCI as well as Cricket Australia (CA). However, the decision has been made taking into consideration that Australia's COVID-19 situation does not worsen, and should that happen, then the one venue option might be brought back.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.