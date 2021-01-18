David Warner Pokes Fun At Indian-style Birthday Celebration, Fans Left In Splits: WATCH

Swashbuckling Australian batsman David Warner enjoys a massive fan-following in India. The player's stint as the captain of the Hyderabad IPL team along with his social media activities has made him a popular face in the Indian sub-continent. The southpaw's birthday falls on October 27, and he had an opportunity to celebrate the special occasion with his Hyderabad teammates last year in the UAE. The 34-year-old got a firsthand experience of the 'cake smashing' celebration, and he recently revealed his thoughts about the same.

India vs Australia live: David Warner speaks on 'Indian-style' cake smashing celebration

India and Australia are involved in a tooth and nail fight in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and cricket fans are savouring the battle between the two cricketing giants as they strive to gain one-upmanship. However, the live action came to a standstill after rain interrupted the contest during the final session of the Day 4 at Brisbane. After the end of the day's play, in an interview with Australian broadcasters 7cricket, David Warner was asked about his take on the Indian cake smashing celebration that he was a part of during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

"The culture over there in India, I've got no idea why they throw cake in the face," says David Warner 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6il0gePFLd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 18, 2021

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Credits Shardul Thakur's All-round Performance For Keeping 4th Test Alive

The southpaw mentioned that did not have an idea about why Indians generally indulge in such a celebration. However, he suggested that he does find it funny and also tends to enjoy it. In a video shade by the Hyderabad team on their social media account on David Warner's birthday, youngsters like Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem and others were seen forcibly covering the left-hander's face with the cake. The star cricketer also was seen running after his teammates for retribution.

A look at the David Warner IPL 2020 price and David Warner IPL stats

David Warner was a part of the Delhi team before making the switch to Hyderabad. Since 2014, the batsman has established himself as a mainstay in the team's line-up and has also led the side to a championship victory in 2016. The cricketer is paid handsomely for captaining the franchise. The David Warner IPL 2020 price was a staggering ₹12.50 crore.

ALSO READ | Legendary Leg-spinner B S Chandrasekhar Suffers Stroke; Recovering Well, Says Wife

Having played 142 matches in the cash-rich league so far, the dynamic batter has amassed 5254 runs over the years. He also has an impressive batting average of 42.71 and a healthy strike-rate of 141.54. The player has 4 centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name in the league.

ALSO READ | Shane Warne Reckons India Has Been The 'best Team'; Raises Question Over Paine's Captaincy

India vs Australia 4th Test

After the end of the penultimate day, team India need 324 more runs to clinch the contest, whereas the home team need 10 wickets to register a series win. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) for the live telecast of the India vs Australia 4th Test. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | 'The Boy Has Become A Man': Sehwag Lauds Siraj For Spearheading The Pace Attack Vs Aussies

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.