'The Boy Has Become A Man': Sehwag Lauds Siraj For Spearheading The Pace Attack Vs Aussies

As Team India sets its eyes on the Border Gavaskar trophy with the battle reaching its last leg, the visitor's comparatively inexperienced bowling lineup punched above weight to dismiss the Australians for 294 in the second innings of the last Test. The pace attack led by Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut at the Boxing Day Test, shared 9 wickets amongst itself restricting the lead to 327 with a day's play remaining. The Hyderabad-led speedster performed valiantly in the absence of big wigs and otherwise, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, to grab his maiden 5-wicket haul at the Gabba.

Following Mohammed Siraj's heroics, former Team India opener Virender Sehwag lauded the speedster for leading the pace battery from the front. Remarking that the 26-year-old 'boy has become a man' on this tour, Sehwag added that the performances by newcomers on this tour will be 'etched in memories' for a long time. He also expressed hope for retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy and said that it would be 'fitting' if the Men in Blue bring back the silverware.

The boy has become a man on this tour. Siraj, Leader of the attack in his first Test series and he has led from.the front. The way newcomers have performed for India on this tour will be etched in memories for a long long time. Will be fitting if they retain the trophy. pic.twitter.com/8bRvMI1iwR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 18, 2021

Siraj's targets included in-form Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade and Mitchell Starc in the second innings. In the first innings, Siraj bagged the lone wicket of David Warner as Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan shared 3 wickets each to rattle the Aussies. After the Hyderabad-born pacer's 5-wicket haul, Siraj led the team back to the dressing room and was received by Jasprit Bumrah with pat on the back.

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

India needs 328 to clinch the trophy

After an impressive start to their innings, the home team were finally bundled out for 294. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side needs 328 runs to register a momentous series win Down Under. The fifth and final day of the two-month-long tour is also expected to be marred with rain as per the weather forecast. After a humiliating loss in the first match of the Test series at Adelaide, India came back strong to register a clinical victory on Boxing Day at the MCG. Courageous play by Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari saw the Men in Blue tie the third game at the SCG. If India wins the fourth Test or even manage to bag a draw, the Men in Blue led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Australia needs to rattle the Indian batting lineup on Tuesday to clinch the silverware.

