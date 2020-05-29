David Warner Posts A Throwback Picture Of SRH's 2016 IPL Triumph On This Day 4 Years Ago

David Warner posted a throwback picture of Sunrisers Hyderabad players holding their maiden IPL trophy after an emphatic triumph in the 2016 season. SRH had got the better of an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore who were playing in their third IPL final and were eyeing a maiden title after faltering at the final hurdle in 2009 and, 2011 editions respectively. Nonetheless, even on this occasion, they had to be satisfied with being the second-best side.

'Was a big family effort': David Warner



Taking to Instagram. Warner who was the captain of the Hyderabad side posted an image of the Orange Army's well-deserved victory and went on to write that he is proud of all the people who were involved and it was a 'big family effort'. It was on this very day that SRH had beaten the Bangalore franchise to win the ninth edition of the cash-rich tournament.



Earlier, during an Instagram live session with his SRH team-mate Jonny Bairstow, the southpaw had hilariously trolled RCB as well as skipper Virat Kohli by saying that they do not have an IPL trophy.

IPL 2016 Final



After electing to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad set RCB a stiff target of 209 to win their maiden IPL trophy riding on a fantastic ton from skipper Warner himself. In reply, Bangalore were cruising towards an easy win as openers Kohli and Chris Gayle added 114 runs opening stand. However, once the duo was dismissed in quick succession, it all went downhill for RCB as the middle-order failed to capitalise on the solid foundation laid by their openers.

Hyderabad held their nerves to win the title. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap for having scored a record 973 runs in that season and it remains the highest individual runs scored in the history of the cash-rich tournament to date. RCB are yet to win an IPL crown. They have succeeded in making to the finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016 respectively only to falter at the final hurdle.

All the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended as of now.

