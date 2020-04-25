David Warner Trolls Virat Kohli & RCB For Not Being Able To Win An IPL Title

David Warner is one of the finest cricketers to have represented Australia at the highest level. Warner has also found success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he has won the Orange Cap twice in the 2015 and 2017 editions respectively. He had led Sunrisers Hyderabad to an IPL triumph in 2016 after beating the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. Recently, the explosive opener has taken a dig at Kohli for somewhat the same season.

'I hope Virat is watching': David Warner

During a recent Instagram live session with SRH team-mate and English cricketer Jonny Bairstow, Warner took a dig at the RCB skipper by saying that the Bengaluru franchise does not have an IPL trophy and at the same time he hoped that Virat Kohli is watching the Hyderabad team-mates' live session on social media. The IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

IPL 2016 Final

After electing to bat first. Sunrisers Hyderabad set RCB a stiff target of 209 to win their maiden IPL trophy riding on a fantastic ton from skipper Warner himself. In reply, Bangalore were cruising towards an easy win as openers Kohli and Chris Gayle added 114 runs opening stand. However, once the duo was dismissed in quick succession, it all went downhill for RCB as the middle-order failed to capitalise on the solid foundation laid by their openers.

Hyderabad held their nerves to win the title. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap for having scored a record 973 runs in that season and it remains the highest individual runs scored in the history of the cash-rich tournament to date. RCB are yet to win an IPL crown. They have succeeded in making the finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016 respectively only to falter at the final hurdle.

