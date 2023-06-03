David Warner Reveals Retirement Plans, Intends To Play Final Test Match In SCG

Indian will take on Australia in the World Test Championship final starting on 7th June at the Oval. Having tasted a defeat in the first edition at the hands of New Zealand, the men in blue will be adamant to inflict a loss on their opponent. Ahead of that crucial match, David Warner provided a subtle hint about his retirement from the long format of the game.

David Warner to retire next year: Australian opener opens up on his potential retirement

The 36-year-old has been one of the most decorated players across the three formats and is expected to play a part in the WTC final against India. Followed by this one-off Test final, the Aussies will be engaged in a five-match Ashes series with England. Warner revealed the test series against Pakistan in January on his home soil will be his last game.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.

"If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then."

Some shock news from the Australia camp on Saturday 👀 #WTC23 | Details 👇https://t.co/Vwhrx6HcQg — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2023

He further added, "For me I have always played each game as if it is my last.

"I enjoy being around the guys...being that ball of energy and bringing energy to the group.

"I will just keep working as hard as I can to get to there and it starts this Test match against India."

The Delhi Capitals skipper also revealed that he is gunning up for the T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place next year.

"I want to play that 2024 T20 World Cup.

"It is something at the backend of my mind. but we have got a lot of cricket before that and then I think it stops from February.

"For me then I get to play IPL and some of the other franchise leagues and then get into that rhythm to play (2024 T20 World Cup) which I think is in June.

"There is a lot of cricket to be played and who knows, I might even go back and play Shield cricket (domestic cricket in Australia) for New South Wales."