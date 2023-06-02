WTC Final: Here's The Star-studded Commentary Panel For India Vs Australia Test Match

The star-studded commentary panel of the World Test Championship final has finally been revealed. The most awaited WTC final between India and Australia will commence on 7th June at the Oval in the UK. Ahead of the Test, both sets of teams regrouped in England to take note of their preparations.

According to Star Sports, viewers can enjoy the final in five languages. Apart from English and Hindi, the match feed will be available in three regional languages Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The likes of Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar will join Nasser Hussain and Matthew Hayden in the commentary box.

WTC final commentary panel announced; Sourav Ganguly to return

For Hindi commentary, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly will be one of the most prominent faces alongside Harbhajan Singh who played some of his best cricket under Ganguly.

Here is the list of the entire commentary panel:

English: Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Nasser Hussain

Hindi: Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta and S Sreesanth

Tamil: Yo Mahesh, Sadagopan Ramesh, Laxmipathy Balaji and Sridharan Sriram

Telugu: Kaushik NC, Ashish Reddy, Tirumalasetti Suman and Kalyan K

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivasa M, Bharat Chipli, Pavan Deshpande & Sunil J

The one-off final test will be broadcast on Star Sports on the TV and Disney-Hotstar will live stream the match. The match is slated for a 3 PM IST start. The WTC final bears a prize money of $1.6 million for the winners while the runners-up will take home $800,000.

WTC Final squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav