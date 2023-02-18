David Warner Ruled Out Of Delhi Test Due To Concussion; Renshaw To Come In As Substitute

Australia suffer a major blow ahead of the start of the second day of the Delhi Test Match as David Warner gets out injured. Warner who opened the batting for Australia on Day 1 has been ruled out due to a concussion. Matt Renshaw, who is a part of the Aussie squad is set to come in as a substitute.

During the Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, David Warner got a knock to the arm and then the head. While the arm did not concern him, the knock on his head has reportedly taken him out. Usman Khawaja, who opened Australia's innings along with Warner, gave a report of the latter's injury during the presser at the end of day 1. Khwaja said, "The medical staff will have to assess tomorrow, he is a little bit weary at the moment. He got a knock to the arm and then the head, I think the head made him a little bit weary at the moment and couldn’t come out to the field. The staff will have to figure out what happens from here.”