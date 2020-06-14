'Very Very Sad': David Warner Shocked After Learning About Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Australian opening batsman David Warner came forward and paid his last respects to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his untimely demise. The 'Kai Po Che' actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on Sunday.



'Very very sad to hear about this': David Warner

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Aussie batsman wrote that he was very sad to hear about the versatile actor's demise. At the same time, Warner had also shared a still of Sushant from one of his successful movies 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Very very sad to hear about this. RIP #sushantsinghrajput https://t.co/28BiK4Li0l — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 14, 2020

The latest on Mumbai Police's probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Mumbai police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Police teams have since reached his Bandra residence. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered. As per sources, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

As per sources, it was Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help who had informed the police after spotting the actor hanging from the ceiling. In the latest update, forensic teams are collecting items from his room. A post-mortem would likely be conducted in Cooper/Bhabha hospital; the DCP is at the spot.

Republic TV has learnt that the Police will be contacting the actor’s doctor and will record his statement to know what type of medicines he was taking and what problem was he facing, if any.

As per the Mumbai Police's first communication to headquarters, no suspicious factor has come to light thus far. He lived in the duplex flat with four others, two of whom were cooks, one was his home help, and one who appears to be a roommate. His final call was made to a fellow male actor, at midnight, but was unanswered.

READ: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra



