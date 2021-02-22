David Warner Takes A Hilarious Dig At Aus Team-mate Glenn Maxwell's IPL 2021 Contract

Explosive Australian opener David Warner has made fun of his national team-mate Glenn Maxwell after he bagged a big IPL contract in the recently-concluded mini-auctions. Maxwell who was released by Punjab Kings for an underwhelming performance in the last edition will now be trying his luck for the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming 2021 season.

'It’s Surprising': David Warner

It so happened that Warner was sharing the commentary box with ex- Aussie opener Mark Waugh during the 1st T20I between the Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Monday of which Glenn Maxwell is also a part.

During the match, both were discussing the IPL 2021 auction and that is when the southpaw went on to say that the power-hitter is very lucky when it comes to the huge sum of money that he is offered in IPL after being released.

“It’s surprising, you get let go from your franchise and you get a lot more after being released,” said Warner on air.

The middle-order batsman has been offered a phenomenal amount in the previous two IPL auctions. During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019, the 32-year-old became one of the nine new cricketers to be purchased by the 2014 runners-up, Punjab Kings for a sum of INR 10.75 crores, and this year, RCB has decided to bring him on board for a staggering INR 14.25 crores.

How was Maxwell roped in by RCB?

Maxwell's base price was set at INR 2 crores. After an intense bidding war between three-time winners and the Bengaluru-based franchise, he was bought by the Virat Kohli-led side for the 14th edition of the marquee tournament.

