SRH Skipper David Warner Takes A Dig At A Fan Who Reckons RCB Will Win The IPL 2020

David Warner has taken a hilarious dig at a fan who reckons that the Royal Challengers Bangalore will win this year's IPL. The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. RCB has failed to win a single title in the last 12 editions of the tournament despite having made three final appearances in 2009, 2011, and 2016 respectively. The Bengaluru franchise have finished as the wooden-spooners (at the bottom of the league table) on numerous occasions.

'Really?': David Warner

It had so happened that Warner took to Instagram and posted an image of the IPL trophy after which he asked the passionate cricket fans who they reckoned would be the winners of this year's cash-rich event. People had come up with mixed responses and there were a few fans as well who had rooted for Sunrisers Hyderabad that Warner would be leading in the upcoming season.



However, what really caught the dynamic opening batsman's attention was when a fan had claimed that this season would belong to Kohli & Co. After knowing that the fan had picked RCB as the title contenders, the southpaw came forward and asked whether he really believed that Bangalore can get the job done this time around.



David Warner had led Sunrisers Hyderabad to an IPL triumph in 2016 after beating the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

IPL 2016 Final

After electing to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad set RCB a stiff target of 209 to win their maiden IPL trophy riding on a fantastic ton from skipper Warner himself. In reply, Bangalore were cruising towards an easy win as openers Kohli and Chris Gayle added 114 runs opening stand. However, once the duo was dismissed in quick succession, it all went downhill for RCB as the middle-order failed to capitalise on the solid foundation laid by their openers.

Hyderabad held their nerves to win the title. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap for having scored a record 973 runs in that season and it remains the highest individual runs scored in the history of the cash-rich tournament to date.

