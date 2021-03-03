David Warner Won't Back England In 4th Test Even As Root & Co Holds Australia's Key To WTC

With the fourth and final Test between India and England set to begin tomorrow, Australia will be watching the game closely with their fingers crossed hoping for a late entry into the World Test Championship final. Assistant coach Andrew McDonald has also remarked that Paine & Co. will be watching keenly and following England for the first time in their history. However, ace opener David Warner has disputed his teammates and coaches as he has stated that he would not be backing Joe Root & his men.

On eve of the final Test between India and England, Warner said that he won't be 'barracking' for England even though it would be ideal for Australia to make it to the World Test Championship final. Aussies would need England to win the final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium to qualify for the WTC final. Meanwhile, India will need to win or even draw the match in order to book tickets to the Lord's.

"I won't be barracking for England. From a cricket perspective, we'd like to see a draw [in the series]. It would be ideal for us to make the World Test Championship final and if that happens it's a great result for us," said Warner.

On the other hand, Australia bowling coach Andrew McDonald had said that Paine & Co. have a bit of 'self-interest' and will be following England for the first time in a long history. Admitting that it would be difficult for Root and his men to defeat India as the hosts will be playing to their strengths with a spinning pitch in Ahmedabad.

"We'll be hoping that they (England) can do the job there. It's going to be difficult, no doubt. Some of the surfaces they've played on are conducive to spin bowling and probably India's strengths are in their ability to play spin as well," McDonald told reporters in Wellington on Tuesday. The former speedster is currently in New Zealand for the T20 series against Williamson & Co.

"We wish (England) well, see what unfolds. It's out of our hands but we'll be watching on with interest," he added.

4th Test begins on Thursday

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

India's premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad ahead of the 4th Test at Ahmedabad after the bowler cited personal reasons, BCCI informed on Saturday. Bumrah's departure will not haunt the hosts as the Motera proved to be spinners' fort as England were bowled out for 112 runs and 81 runs in the 3rd Test. BCCI informed that there will be no addition to India's squad as Bumrah's replacement.

