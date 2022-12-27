Australian opener David Warner on Tuesday scripted history as he became the second player in history to score a double century in his 100th Test match. Warner achieved the feat during the ongoing second Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Former England captain Joe Root was the first batter to score a double century in his 100th Test match, a milestone he achieved against India in 2021.

Warner became the 10th player in history to score a century in his 100th Test match. Warner also became the first Australian after Ricky Ponting to smash a century in his 100th Test match. Ponting achieved the feat at Sydney Cricket Ground in 2006. Ponting, however, is the only batter in history to score a century in both innings of his hundredth Test match. Interestingly, Ponting also scored his 100th Test match century against South Africa.

After reaching the 200-run mark in the second innings of the ongoing Test match, Warner kneeled down to the ground in celebration and also performed his signature jump with his helmet in one hand and bat in the other. However, the celebration came at a cost for Warner as he injured himself and was forced to leave the field with retired hurt next to his name. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

Cameron Green also retired hurt

Meanwhile, Warner was not the only Australian player to leave the field in an injured state. All-rounder Cameron Green also left the ground and retired hurt after he injured his right index finger. He was hit by a ball from Anrich Nortje in the 85th over. Australia already have a bowler injured in Mitchell Starc.

Australia have so far scored 386/3 in their first innings and have secured a lead of 197 runs. Travis Head and Alex Carey are still intact in the middle and will resume batting for Australia on Day 3. Earlier, in the day, South Africa dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith for 14 and 85 runs, respectively. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are the only wicket-takers for South Africa thus far in the game. South Africa were bowled out for 189 runs in their first innings on Monday.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au