David Warner's Lifetime Ban For Australian Captaincy Is Just 'fundamentally Wrong': Smith

Veteran Australian opening batsman David Warner has grabbed all the headlines recently after he put out an emotional statement to withdraw his application to overturn the captaincy ban on him. The 36-year-old is banned from becoming Australia's captain due to his involvement in the sandpaper gate scandal.

The scandal involved then-captain Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft using sandpaper to tamper with the ball. As a result of this shocking incident, all three of them were given lengthy punishments. Smith and Warner were banned for a year, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

While there has not been much debate over the three getting banned from playing, it is the additional captaincy ban that was imposed on Smith and Warner that resulted in massive debate. Smith was just banned from taking up the role of captaincy for two years, while Warner was given a lifetime ban. With Smith now having served his ban and returned to take on the leadership role, he has now broken his silence on the row involving Cricket Australia and Warner.

Steve Smith breaks silence on David Warner's captaincy ban

While speaking to reporters after Australia's massive 419-run victory over the West Indies, Steve Smith gave his opinion on David Warner being given a lifetime ban on the captaincy. "From my point of view, banning for life from leadership is just fundamentally wrong," said Smith (as quoted by Cricket Australia).

"David served his time as I did. For us, we know he's a leader around the group, and on and off the field he's doing a tremendous job. It's been a difficult one for him. It's been a difficult week. David has said he's done and dusted (with the review) and wants to get on with it. He's got our full support. Hopefully, he can have a really big series for us against South Africa with the bat," added the 33-year-old.

Smith's praises for Warner did not end there as he also referred to the 36-year-old as a 'once-in-a-lifetime' player. "Davey's a once-in-a-generation player. He's arguably the best-ever opener for Australia. The way he's able to put pressure on bowlers from the outset helps everyone down the order as well. He's been an incredible player for a long period of time. His record suggests that. There's no reason why he can't have a big series for us coming this week as well. He's batting nicely," explained Smith.