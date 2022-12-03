Centurion Steve Smith Joins Bradman In Elite Test Record List, Fails To Go Past Tendulkar

Former Australian captain Steve Smith smashed his 29th Test century on Thursday as his team piled up a mammoth 598/4 in the first innings of their opening Test against the West Indies. Smith remained unbeaten at 200 off 311 balls to help Australia post the huge total. He also forged a 251-run third-wicket partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, who registered a double century of his own before being dismissed by Kraigg Brathwaite.

Meanwhile, Smith has now equalled the record of Sir Donald Bradman as he scored his 29th Test hundred. Bradman also has 29 Test centuries to his name. Smith completed his 29th Test century in his 155th innings, becoming the third fastest to reach the milestone. India's Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of Smith as he got there in 148 innings. Bradman remains the fastest, having reached the mark in just 79 innings.

Australia vs West Indies

As far as the ongoing Test match between Australia and West Indies is concerned, the Pat Cummins-led side scored 598/4 before declaring its first innings. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne smashed a double-century each to their names, while Travis Head contributed with 99 off 95 balls. Usman Khawaja scored 65 off 149 balls while opening the batting for Australia.

The Kangaroos then bowled the West Indies out for 283 runs. Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored half-centuries for West Indies before being dismissed for 64 and 51 runs, respectively. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc picked up a three-wicket haul each, while Lyon scalped two wickets.

Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green also picked up a wicket each under their belts. Australia have declared their second innings at 182/2. Labuschagne scored a century in the innings.

Image: AP