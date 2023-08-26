Days After The Death Rumors, Zimbabwean Legend Heath Streak's Image With Ray Price Emerges

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak was struck by a major setback earlier this week when rumours of his death took over the internet. Many big names from the cricketing fraternity, including Zimbabwean cricketers like Henry Olonga, Sean Williams and also Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, paid their condolences after learning the news. But Streak had to come down to the front to intervene and dismiss all the death claims surrounding him.

3 things you need to know

Heath Streak is currently receiving cancer treatment at his home in Zimbabwe

Apart from playing for Zimbabwe, Heath Streak also coached teams like Bangladesh

Heath Streak played a total of 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe

ALSO READ | 'I Am Very Upset And Hurt': Heath Streak Issues First Response To Fake News Of His Death

Heath Streak's recent post with Ray Price breaks the internet

Heath Streak's latest picture, he's fine and very well.



- So happy to see this! pic.twitter.com/KuvwTHeF5Z — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 25, 2023

After Heath Streak's death controversy, a recent post of him broke the internet in which Streak can be seen posing with former Zimbabwe cricketer Ray Price. Streak was hurt by his fake death news and his recent photo with Ray Price shows him in a healthy, which is a good sign for all the Zimbabwe cricket fans.

ALSO READ | Ex-Zimbabwe cricketer Henry Olonga issues heartfelt apology after Heath Streak death saga

Heath Streak was offended by his fake death news

Heath Streak was offended and saddened by his fake death news and, in a personal conversation with Mid Day, the former Zimbabwe cricketer dismissed all the rumours. Streak said:

It is a total rumour and a lie. I'm alive and well. I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified, especially in our day and age of social media. I believe the source should apologise. I am hurt by the news.

Heath Streak's international career

Heath Streak is Zimbabwe's leading wicket-taker in the Test and the ODI format, with 216 and 239 wickets, respectively. The former Zimbabwean skipper also has a century to his name in Test cricket with 1990 runs at an average of 22.35.

Besides playing well for Zimbabwe in international cricket, he has also coached teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Lions, and the Bangladesh national team.