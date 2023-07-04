Zimbabwe Vs Scotland Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

The Zimbabwe cricket team will be up against Scotland in match 26 of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier. The Zimbabwean team has played tremendous cricket throughout the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, however, they will be coming into the match after a loss to Sri Lanka in their last match. Scotland on the other hand will be high on confidence after beating West Indies in their last match.

3 things you need to know

Netherlands defeated Oman by 74 runs in match 25 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Sri Lanka won by nine wickets against Zimbabwe in match 24 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

The main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5, 2023, in India

Will Zimbabwe qualify for the main round of the Cricket World Cup 2023?

The Zimbabwe cricket team till now has shown great character in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers and knocked out West Indies from the main round of the tournament. Sean Williams has been the top performer of Zimbabwe till now and has also contributed to the team's wins in many matches of the Qualifiers round.

READ MORE | Australian PM Anthony Albanese takes 'Ashes' jibe at England post Rishi Sunak's comments

When and where is Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Queens Sports Club and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the Zimbabwe vs Scotland World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Star Sports network and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

READ MORE | 'Crybabies': Australian media hits back hard on England after Bairtstow's run-out saga

How to stream Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to stream Zimbabwe vs Scotland World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 12:30 PM in India.

How to watch and stream Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to watch and stream Zimbabwe vs Scotland World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the USA?