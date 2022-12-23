Delhi Capitals went into the IPL 2023 auction with 21 players and a purse of Rs. 19.45 crores to fill in the rest of the slots. Delhi Capitals had a total of 5 slots to be filled, including three Indians and two overseas players. They have already purchased three players, including one overseas. Before going into the auction, the franchise released Ashwin Hebbar, K.S. Bharat, Mandeep Singh, and Tim Seifert from its squad.

Players retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell.

Players bought by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2023 Auction

Phil Salt (England) - INR 2 crores Ishant Sharma (India) - INR 50 lakhs Mukesh Kumar (India) - INR 5.50 crores Manish Pandey (India) - INR 2.40 crores Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) - INR 4.60 crores

Delhi buys Mukesh Kumar for Rs. 5.50 crores

Fast-bowler Mukesh Kumar has been the most expensive buy for Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2023 auction thus far. He has been sold for a whopping sum of Rs. 5.50 crores. The domestic cricketer from Bengal recently performed well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which earned him a place in India 'A' team for their tour of Bangladesh.

