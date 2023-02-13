DC Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Delhi Capitals At WPL 2023 Auction

The wait for the highly-awaited Women’s Premier League auction got over as the event is going to get underway in Mumbai at the Jio Convention Centre. A total of 5 franchises are going to battle it out in the auction room for the services of 448 players from India and all around the world. Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Schiever got huge deals in the auctions while Delhi Capitals went all in for Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

Players Delhi Capitals have bought for WPL 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.20 crores) Meg Lanning (Rs 1.10 crores) Shafali Varma (Rs 2 crores)

The Delhi Capitals was bought by the JSW group at a price of Rs 810 crore. The Delhi Capitals management have appointed Jonathan Batty as their head coach whereas former India cricketer Hemlata Kala and former England head coach Lisa Keightley have been appointed as the assistant coaches. Biju George who was associated with the national women's team has been appointed as the team's fielding coach.