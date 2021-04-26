DC Vs SRH Highlights: Kane Williamson's Effort In Vain As DC Win Thrilling Super Over

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed its first Super Over thriller on Sunday as Delhi Capitals (DC) narrowly edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to make a hat-trick of wins. Courtesy of the stunning win, DC are now placed at the second position in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins and a solitary loss. Let's take a look at the DC vs SRH highlights and DC vs SRH Super Over recap.

Kane Willamson IPL 2021: Kiwi star's valiant 66* keeps SRH in hunt

Having won the toss, Delhi who have chased well in the tournament so far, surprisingly decided to bat first. DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw justified their captain's decision as they got their side off to a flyer by scoring 51/0 in the powerplay. After Dhawan was dismissed for 28, Shaw scored a fine half-century before he was run out on 53(39). Steve Smith and Rishabh Pant chipped in with useful 37(27) and 34(25) to help Delhi post a par score of 159/4.

In response, SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got their team off to an excellent start. The Englishman, in particular, bludgeoned the DC bowlers and put SRH in a commanding position. However, once Warner (6) and Bairstow (38) were dismissed, SRH fell like a pack of cards.

Kane Williamson fought valiantly from one end but ran out of partners at the other end. Much like previous games, SRH's middle-order collapsed as Virat Singh (4), Kedar Jadhav (9), Abhishek Sharma (5), Rashid Khan (0) and Vijay Shankar (8) were dismissed in quick succession to leave SRH in a precarious situation. But Jagadeesha Suchith, who was playing his first game of the IPL 2021, scored a quickfire 14 off 6 balls which helped SRH tie the game and take it into the Super Over.

Ladies & Gentlemen, the match is tied and we will have the first Super Over of #IPL2021.



Needed 2 off the last ball, Suchith scampers for a run. His 14 from 6 proved vital while Kane made 66* from 51. ðŸ‘Œhttps://t.co/9lEz0r9hZo #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/NAnfpW8im4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

DC vs SRH Super Over

Delhi gave the responsibility of bowling the Super Over to Axar Patel, who was also playing his first game of the competition. The Axar Patel COVID situation had kept him out of the first four games, but the southpaw made a stunning comeback and gave away just seven runs in the DC vs SRH Super Over besides taking 2 wickets in the match.

SRH management baffled everyone by sending David Warner ahead of Jonny Bairstow and the Australian struggled to get going on a sluggish Chennai wicket. In response, Rashid Khan couldn't defend the target as Pant and Dhawan ensured helped Delhi score the eight runs with the final run coming on the last ball.

