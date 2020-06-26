DDC Vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD Live Game Info

Darwin Cricket Club (DDC) take on Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) in the Darwin and District ODD League on Friday, June 26 (Saturday, June 27 for Indian viewers). The DDC vs WCC live match will be played at Kahlin Oval. Their Darwin and District ODD fixture is scheduled to start at 7 AM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this Darwin and District ODD league outing due to the pitch conditions at the NightCliff Oval. Here is the DDC vs WCC Dream11 team, DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction and DDC vs WCC Dream11 top picks.

DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction

DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction - DDC squad

H Wiltshire, J Dickman, W Andrews, D Meta, E Anderson, L Timms, J Chadwick, L Shelton, L Zanchetta, K Lawrence, A Barker, T Briggs, C Hawkins, K Denby, W Antsey, D Turner, T Ryan.

DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction - WCC squad

I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan.

DDC vs WCC Dream11 top picks and schedule

Nightcliff Cricket Club's Phillip Hull took a huge 7 wicket haul in Rnd 2 against Darwin. Tactical collaboration between skipper & bowler saw the batmen pick out the fieldsman on 6 ocassions & when it mattered, Hull clean bowled Darwin Captain Shelton! https://t.co/byHy4v0QVa — NT Cricket (@NTCricket) June 23, 2020

DDC vs WCC Dream11 team and match schedule

Date - Friday, June 26 (Saturday, June 27 for Indian viewers)

Start time - 7 AM IST

Venue - Kahlin Oval, Australia

DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction: DDC vs WCC Dream11 team

Here is the DDC vs WCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – I Conway

All-rounders – C Hawkins, L Shelton

Batsmen – T Briggs, K Denby, J Seymour, F Kesteni (VC), U Weerasinghe (C)

Bowlers – L Zanchetta, T Glover, S Madushan

DDC start off as favourites against WCC in their Darwin and District ODD League match.

Please note that the above DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction, DDC vs WCC Dream11 team and DDC vs WCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The DDC vs WCC Dream11 team and DDC vs WCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: DDC Facebook