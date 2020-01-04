Dean Elgar Misses Out On Century, Der Dussen Strikes 50 To Steady Proteas' Ship

Proteas ace opener Dean Elgar kickstarted South Africa's first innings in the second Test at Newlands with brilliant innings of 88 runs but missed out on a deserving century. Elgar showed great composure and terrific technique as he patiently defended and stroked England bowlers to help South Africa settle in the match after they lost early wickets. Elgar laced his 180-balls innings with 10 boundaries and no maximums.

Elgar misses out on a century

van der Dussen who made his debut in the first Test at Centurion, stood firm on the second end as the duo kept rotating the strike and also the scoreboard ticking. Dussen also notched up his consecutive second half-century as he stitched a significant partnership with Elgar. The visitors could only manage to put up 269 runs as the Proteas pacers got the better of them. South Africa lost three early wickets, including skipper Faf du Plessis who scored only one run, however, Elgar-Dussen steadied the Proteas ship.

Another Test, another fifty for Rassie van der Dussen 🇿🇦 #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/HX1X41VeZU — ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2020

Veteran pacers shine for England

Stuart Broad took two for 12 in a hostile opening spell, dismissing new opening batsman Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza for five apiece. Fellow veteran Anderson claimed the wicket of South African captain Faf du Plessis for one. All three batsmen fell to catches in the slips with Broad and Anderson bowling a tight line and getting good bounce from the pitch.

der Dussen survives twice

Van der Dussen's first scoring shot was a four edged at catchable height through a gap in the slips cordon. He was given out leg before wicket to Anderson but was reprieved on review because of an inside edge and gloved a catch to the slips off Broad only to be called back because of a no-ball. He also survived a difficult chance to Stokes at second slip off Anderson.

