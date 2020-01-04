Harbhajan Singh Wishes Irfan Pathan A Great 2nd Innings; Labels Him A 'Champion Bowler'

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday reacted to 'King of Swing' Irfan Pathan's retirement announcement as he wished the all-rounder a great second innings. Singh called his former teammate a champion bowler and a 'fighter on the field' as he took to Twitter to extend his best wishes.

Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday at an event. The star of the 2007 T20 World Cup said, “It has been a great journey. I played cricket with all my heart and soul. I am really proud of it and when I look back, I feel happy with my achievements. It’s been a great career.”

Harbhajan Singh's message for Pathan

Wish you great 2nd inn my brother @IrfanPathan what a champion bowler and a fighter on the field.. god bless you brother.. lots of love #irfanpathan #irfanretired pic.twitter.com/h3vQ8Ttd4w — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2020

Harsha Bhogle congratulates Pathan

Indian commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to congratulate Irfan Pathan on his glorious career and wished him luck for his future. Recalling the achievements of Irfan Pathan for the Men in Blue, Harsha Bhogle pointed out that the all-rounder had many memorable landmarks in his career and revealed the remembered the wide-eyed boy on the breakfast table in Australia who went on to play a key role for the team. Harsha Bhogle signed off by saying that he was looking forward to watching Irfan Pathan begin his second innings as a commentator and said in Hindi that the talk was with the ball until now & that it will be the lips doing the talking soon.

Irfan Pathan's cricketing career

Irfan Pathan has represented India in 29 Tests, 102 One Day Internationals and 24 T20Is from 2003 to 2012. In his cricketing career which lasted for almost a decade, Pathan was a part of many of India's famous triumphs which include the historic tour of Pakistan in 2003-04, ICC World T20 2007, the Australian tri-series in 2007-08, ICC Champions Trophy 2013, etc. He had played his last international match against South Africa in the ICC World T20 2012.

