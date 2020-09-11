IPL 2020: Scott Styris Urges CSK To Make Ambati Rayudu Bat At No.3 In Raina's Absence

Scott Styris has urged the Chennai Super Kings to make Ambati Rayudu bat at number three in Suresh Raina's absence. Raina had shockingly backed out from this year's showpiece event, a couple of weeks ago citing personal issues and returned back to India. The veteran middle-order batsman became the centre of controversy after his sudden exit from the MS Dhoni-led side last month. Though the official reason for his departure was stated as 'personal reasons', conjecture soon began as to the real reason behind this move. Initial assumptions were that Raina had left due to growing fears regarding COVID-19, which had affected 13 CSK personnel.

Reports later surfaced that he had left to be with his family after his uncle's death. However, after CSK's owner, N. Srinivasan called the cricketer a 'Prima Donna' and said he would regret leaving, more rumours surfaced that the veteran batsman had a falling out with senior management over his hotel room.

'Personally, I’d put Rayudu in there': Scott Styris

“Personally, I’d put Rayudu in there to take that spot. A player of that class, a player who has been so good for so long. I know that the CSK squad is deep, they’ve got a lot of options at the top, but I also believe that as much as the pressure is now on to find that No.3, it’s just probably the most challenging time that I can look for any way for CSK,” said Styris while interacting on on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. “And in particular, the leadership of this group. I think with Dhoni and Stephen Fleming it’s up to them now to bring the group together, now that they have lost Raina and Harbhajan," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

