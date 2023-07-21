Last Updated:

'Death, Taxes...': IPL Teams Leave No Word Of Praise For Virat Kohli After 29th Test Ton

Indian cricket team batsman Virat Kohli became the first cricketer in the 179-year-old history of cricket to smash a ton in his 500th international appearance.

Saksham nagar
Virat Kohli celebrates after 29th Test hundred (Image: AP)


Team India batter Virat Kohli yet again registered his name in the history books and scored his 76th international century in a match against West Indies. The former Indian captain reached his ton in 180 balls and also ended his 1679-day wait for an overseas hundred. Virat last scored an overseas hundred on the 2018-19 tour of Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. 

  • Virat Kohli scored his 29 Test hundred against West Indies in the second Test of the series 
  • This was Virat Kohli's second hundred in the year 2023, the first came against Australia in March 
  • Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and now has scored the most hundreds after 500 international matches 

IPL franchises bow down to Virat Kohli after 29th Test ton 

The Indian Premier League franchises have bowed down to Virat Kohli after he reached his 29th Test century against West Indies in the second Test match in Trinidad. 

Records broken by Virat Kohli in the 2nd IND vs WI Test 

Apart from completing his 29th Test ton, Virat Kohli also broke a plethora of records in the second IND vs WI Test in Trinidad. Virat surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and now has the most hundreds after 500 international matches. Kohli also became the first cricketer to score a hundred in his 500th international appearance in 179-year-old cricket history. 

