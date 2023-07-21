'Death, Taxes...': IPL Teams Leave No Word Of Praise For Virat Kohli After 29th Test Ton

Team India batter Virat Kohli yet again registered his name in the history books and scored his 76th international century in a match against West Indies. The former Indian captain reached his ton in 180 balls and also ended his 1679-day wait for an overseas hundred. Virat last scored an overseas hundred on the 2018-19 tour of Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli scored his 29 Test hundred against West Indies in the second Test of the series

This was Virat Kohli's second hundred in the year 2023, the first came against Australia in March

Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and now has scored the most hundreds after 500 international matches

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli goes past Tendulkar, Ponting and Kallis with 76th ton in 500th match for India

IPL franchises bow down to Virat Kohli after 29th Test ton

The Indian Premier League franchises have bowed down to Virat Kohli after he reached his 29th Test century against West Indies in the second Test match in Trinidad.

King and the Super King sparks at Queen's Park 💥#WhistlePodu #WIvIND — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 21, 2023

Who is the greatest all-format cricketer ever? 😍 pic.twitter.com/7uizagS0Bo — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 21, 2023

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Matches

1️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ 50s

7️⃣6️⃣ 100s

1️⃣ #TeamIndia icon



Bow down to the 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 👑 pic.twitter.com/bYoqsFPEgF — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 21, 2023

7️⃣6️⃣ th century for #ViratKohli 🤩



Hoping to see him convert this into a big one in his 500th match 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/IP7hAxY285 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 21, 2023

ALSO READ | IND vs WI: West Indies show some fight before Virat Kohli puts India ahead in second Test

Records broken by Virat Kohli in the 2nd IND vs WI Test

Apart from completing his 29th Test ton, Virat Kohli also broke a plethora of records in the second IND vs WI Test in Trinidad. Virat surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and now has the most hundreds after 500 international matches. Kohli also became the first cricketer to score a hundred in his 500th international appearance in 179-year-old cricket history.