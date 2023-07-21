'Death, Taxes...': IPL Teams Leave No Word Of Praise For Virat Kohli After 29th Test Ton

Quick links:
Virat Kohli celebrates after 29th Test hundred (Image: AP)
Team India batter Virat Kohli yet again registered his name in the history books and scored his 76th international century in a match against West Indies. The former Indian captain reached his ton in 180 balls and also ended his 1679-day wait for an overseas hundred. Virat last scored an overseas hundred on the 2018-19 tour of Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
The Indian Premier League franchises have bowed down to Virat Kohli after he reached his 29th Test century against West Indies in the second Test match in Trinidad.
𝐍𝐔𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐘 𝐒𝐈𝐗 🔥— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 21, 2023
A special innings in a special match 👑🥹#PlayBold #TeamIndia #WIvIND #KingKohli
King and the Super King sparks at Queen's Park 💥#WhistlePodu #WIvIND— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 21, 2023
Death, taxes, and… pic.twitter.com/3QlG2RoMwZ— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 21, 2023
™️ Century celebration 💍💙#OneFamily #WIvIND @imVkohli @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/6ZTCM4mUZG— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 21, 2023
Who is the greatest all-format cricketer ever? 😍 pic.twitter.com/7uizagS0Bo— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 21, 2023
💯 in his 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th International game! 😍— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 21, 2023
The King delivers at the Queen's Park Oval. 👑#WIvIND #ViratKohli #Barbie #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/n9K0zpXlCm
Making 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘨 look 𝘖𝘩𝘩 𝘴𝘰 𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘺! 🙌— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 21, 2023
7️⃣6️⃣th up on board for Virat Kohli! 👑#WIvIND #TeamIndia #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8im6F19TjX
5⃣0⃣0⃣ 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠,— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 21, 2023
7⃣6⃣ 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 💪🏻#WIvIND | #ViratKohli | #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/S7r1ODD92Q
5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Matches— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 21, 2023
1️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ 50s
7️⃣6️⃣ 100s
1️⃣ #TeamIndia icon
Bow down to the 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 👑 pic.twitter.com/bYoqsFPEgF
7️⃣6️⃣ th century for #ViratKohli 🤩— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 21, 2023
Hoping to see him convert this into a big one in his 500th match 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/IP7hAxY285
Apart from completing his 29th Test ton, Virat Kohli also broke a plethora of records in the second IND vs WI Test in Trinidad. Virat surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and now has the most hundreds after 500 international matches. Kohli also became the first cricketer to score a hundred in his 500th international appearance in 179-year-old cricket history.