Virat Kohli Goes Past Tendulkar, Ponting And Kallis With 76th Ton In 500th Match For India

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, the stalwarts that belong to two different generations, but two legends who will always be remembered for their impact on the game and how they have changed cricket with their batting prowess. Ironically, on two different occasions, it was Virat Kohli, who walked out to bat after Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in his last ODI World Cup match (2011) and his last Test match (2013).

Both the matches were played at Wankhede and since then, Kohli, with number 18 on his shirt has shouldered the Indian batting and has won many memorable matches for India off his own bat. Virat Kohli has always been considered an heir to Sachin Tendulkar in the cricketing world and he certainly has lived up to this expectation and has ruled the turf for nearly 15 years now.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli is all set to play his 500th international match for India

Sachin Tendulkar with 100 international centuries has played 664 matches in the Indian jersey

So far, Virat Kohli has 75 international centuries to his name

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar: Two genius minds, one great impact

(Virat Kohli catches up with Sachin Tendulkar during IPL 2023 / Image: BCCI)

Virat Kohli has always reiterated that he doesn't like to be compared to Sachin Tendulkar who is also termed as the 'God of Cricket'. The former RCB and India skipper has been very vocal about how he has always looked up to Tendulkar for inspiration and how highly he rates Sachin's batting prowess. Fortunately or unfortunately, people do like to compare, pull out stats, compare scenarios and at times it also makes up for some juicy debates.

Cricket fans, former players, and pundits of the game always believed that Virat Kohli is the one who can break Sachin Tendulkar's legendary record of scoring 100 international centuries. The manner in which Virat scored centuries for fun between 2014 to 2019 is something that can be hardly replicated anytime soon.

But COVID-19 struck and had an adverse effect on everybody and even Virat wasn't spared. Like it or not, after cricket resumed in the pandemic-hit world, Virat hasn't been the same batsman. He is still consistent, but he is not the century machine that he used to be. Interestingly, after 499 international matches, both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli end up having 75 tons to their name. If we go by the stats and if Virat has to break Sachin's record, he'll have to score a total of 26 centuries in whatever time is left in his international career.

Most centuries after 500 international matches

Virat Kohli: 76

76 Sachin Tendulkar: 75

75 Ricky Ponting: 68

68 Jacques Kallis: 60

Virat Kohli@500

(Contrasting emotions of Virat Kohli during Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 / Image: BCCI)

Virat Kohli will go down as one of the greatest to have played the game of cricket and there are no doubts about it. The 2nd Test match between India and West Indies is the 100th match between both these nations. This historic Test match has also marked Virat Kohli's 500 international match in Indian colours and he has made it even more special by scoring a stellar century off 180 delievreies. Virat Kohli is now the first and the only batsman to score a century in his 500th international game

So far Kohli has scored over 25,000 international runs for India and he will certainly aim to score more and be at his best so that he can help India lift the 2023 ODI World Cup, the marquee ICC event that is being touted to be his last.