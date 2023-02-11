Debutant Shocks Ravindra Jadeja, Knocks Over Off Stump To Register His 6th Wicket; Watch

Todd Murphy returned with impressive figures of 7/124 after bowling 47 overs in the second innings of the India vs Australia first Test match in Nagpur. After finishing Day 2 with figures of 5/82, the 22-year-old added two wickets to Australia’s tally on Day 3, including the important wicket of Ravindra Jadeja. The star allrounder misjudged a delivery by the youngster in the first session of the match and was bowled out.

In the 119th over of India’s first batting innings, Murphy bowled a flatter delivery with a parallel seam, angling in towards the batter. The ball also turned a little before knocking down the off stump, while Jadeja looked to let the delivery go. The allrounder was left shocked with the dismissal and took some time to soak it in. Click here to watch the video of Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal.

Ravindra Jadeja plays a knock of 70 runs for India

Jadeja was the sixth scalp of the innings for Murphy, who made his international debut in the match. Murphy then dismissed Mohammed Shami to complete his seven-wicket haul, as India were bowled out on the score of 400 runs in the second innings. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma’s men took a 223-run lead, courtesy of the captain’s knock by the skipper.

Rohit scored 120 runs off 212 balls during his time out of the middle in the second innings. The left-handed duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel then took India’s total to 400/10 with knocks of 70 and 84 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami also contributed with a valuable cameo knock of 37 runs in 47 balls.

On the bowling front, Pat Cummins grabbed two wickets after conceding 78 runs in 20.3 overs. Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon was less effective in the innings as he registered the figures of 1/126 in 49 overs. This came after the Aussie batting lineup was dismantled by the Indian bowling lineup on Day 2.

Earlier in Day 1 of the match, Australia was bowled out on 177 runs in the first innings, before India found themselves at 77/1 at the stumps. Interestingly, Jadeja grabbed a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the match, making his India return. On lunch on Day 2, India’s score stood at 151/3 in 52 overs.