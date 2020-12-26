Debutants Shubman Gill & Mohammed Siraj Team Up To Dismiss A Well-set Marnus Labuschagne

Debutants Shubman Gill & Mohammed Siraj teamed up to dismiss a well-set Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. The number four batsman was looking dangerous out in the middle and it really needed something to send him back to the pavilion.

'Maiden Test wicket & catch'

This happened in the 50th over of Australia's first innings. On the third delivery, the Hyderabadi pacer had bowled a fuller one on the pads as the batsman looked to play the flick shot. However, he failed to keep it down and the ball went to the right side of Shubman Gill who was stationed at the backward square leg. The debutant made no mistake as he took a well-judged catch to help his fellow debutant register his maiden scalp in red-ball cricket. Labushagne who had played so well had no option but to walk back for 48. The hosts lost half their side as the South Africa-born cricketer headed back to the dressing room.

The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

READ: Fans Show Concern As Marnus Labuschagne Gets Hit On The Helmet By A Bumper From Siraj

Labuschagne had carried out the rescue act along with middle-order batsman Travis Head after the Aussies were reduced to 38/3. The duo added 86 runs for the fourth-wicket stand before the latter was dismissed with 124 runs on the board. Once Head departed, the onus was on the 26-year-old batsman to keep the scoreboard ticking for Australia and help them in getting to a very good score in the first innings. Nonetheless, he only succeeded in adding 10 more runs to the team's total after the dismissal of Travis Head.

The hosts are 136/5 at tea with Test skipper Tim Paine and all-rounder Cameron Green out in the middle.

READ: Ravindra Jadeja Does Not Lose Focus Despite Collision, Takes An Absolute Blinder

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.