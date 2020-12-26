Fans Show Concern As Marnus Labuschagne Gets Hit On The Helmet By A Bumper From Siraj

Marnus Labuschagne carried out the rescue act after Australia were reduced to 38/3 inside their 15 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat against India in the ongoing second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. However, he almost ended up getting injured while facing a vicious delivery from debutant Mohammed Siraj.

'Glad he is alright'

This happened in the 36th over of Australia's first innings. Debutant Siraj was already into his fifth over and he had ensured from his end to contain the run flow till that point in time. On the second delivery, he bowled one that bounced awkwardly after pitching and struck Labuschagne straight on the helmet. Shubman Gill claimed the catch and India thought that the ball might have made contact with the glove and bat and decided to get it reviewed but backed out in a while.

Meanwhile, India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane went to the batsman and asked him whether he was alright. The physio had come out for a mandatory concussion check and the 26-year-old had no difficulties whatsoever after getting checked as he continued batting.

The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Labuschagne cops a ball to the helmet - he's in good spirits as the doctor assesses him #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/IiH6oNuRsX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2020

However, the netizens seemed concerned about the number four batsman's safety and well-being and they were relieved that he was doing well. Here are some of the reactions.

That almost cleaned him up. Glad he is aright. — Sidhartha Priye (@sidharthapriye) December 26, 2020

READ: Ravindra Jadeja Does Not Lose Focus Despite Collision, Takes An Absolute Blinder

Please go for a concussion substitute 😐😐😐 — Unemployed Satyajeet Gupta (@Satyaje07816817) December 26, 2020

Keep him well God. — Siddharth (@ReallySid30) December 26, 2020

It's good to wear helmet and much necessary when a very fast bowler is there. — (R.F.M) (@AakelR) December 26, 2020

READ: R Ashwin Dismisses Steve Smith Cheaply For Second Straight Time In Ongoing Test Series

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.