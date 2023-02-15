Deepti Sharma Becomes 1st-ever Indian Player In Cricket History To Achieve Monumental Feat

Deepti Sharma becomes the first Indian bowler to touch the 100-wicket milestone in T20I cricket as the 25-year-old has achieved this extraordinary feat against West Indies in the T20 World Cup. She also etched her name in the history books as she is the only Indian international to be a part of the 100-wicket club. Afy Fletcher became Deepti's 100th victim in the shortest format as the Women in Blue restricted their West Indies counterpart to a meagre total of 118.

Deepti becomes the first Indian international to be a member of the 100-wicket club

Deepti Sharma is the first Indian cricketer to get 100 wickets in the shortest format of international cricket with Poonam Yadav in second position with 98 wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal is India men's leading wicket-taker in T20I with 91 wickets. In the recently held Women's Premier League auction, the ace Indian spinner was picked by Lucknow-based franchise UP Warriorz for a whopping 2.6 crore.

Deepti is now ninth on the list of overall wicket tally in women's cricket and it took just 87 innings for her to break this barrier. West Indies bowler Anisa Mohammed is leading the charts with 125 wickets.

The UP Warriorz all-rounder was also the pick of the bowlers with three wickets in her tally in the T20 World Cup match vs WI. West Indies looked to be in total control of the proceedings but some quickfire wickets disrupted their momentum.

They threatened to take the match away with an excellent partnership between Shemaine Campbelle and Stefanie Taylor but Deepti broke the stand as she removed Campbelle and also followed it up with Taylor's prized wicket after three balls.

Indian bowlers managed to bowl a tight line and length and the onus will be on the batters to pull off a victory in their second match of the T20 World Cup.