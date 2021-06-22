Delhi Capitals Owners, Amul To Pay ₹1 Crore Each To Sponsor Indian Olympics Contingent

Indian business conglomerate JSW Group, the owners of the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals through JSW Sport, have been roped in by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The multi-sport event will be played from July 23 to 8 August 2021. According to the agreement, the JSW Group will pay INR 1 crore to IOA.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals owners to sponsor Tokyo Olympics

IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary-general Rajeev Mehta said in a statement that they are happy to inform about another sponsorship offer which is confirmed with JSW Group for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The statement further said that Mr Parth Jindal, CEO of JSW, has confirmed the sponsorship of INR 1 crore to IOA.

Dairy giant Amul has also been roped in by IOA as sponsors for Tokyo Olympics 2020. Amul will pay INR 1 crore to IOA for a period till December 31, 2021. Moreover, MPL Sports, the principal sponsor of the Indian cricket team, has come on board in the same capacity for the country's contingent for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

As per the contract, MPL Sports will sponsor Tokyo Olympic Games, 2022 Asian Games & Commonwealth Games. The deal states that MPL Sports will pay a total of INR 8 crore to the IOA. Notably, IOA signed the deals days after parting ways with Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning as the Indian team’s official kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

How to buy MPL India cricket jersey online?

MPL Sports is the current official merchandise sponsor of the Indian cricket team after having signed a three-year deal (November 2020 till December 2023) with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The sale of the Indian cricket new jersey is live on the MPL website. One can buy MPL India cricket jersey online from the MPL application as well. This is the brand's first initiative towards their sports merchandising aspirations, and they have priced the jersey at ₹1599.

Kiren Rijiju gives weightage to support staff over officials

India's Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has made it clear that no officials from Sports Ministry will be sent as part of the delegation to the Tokyo Olympics except for necessary protocol needs. Giving further clarification on the same, Kiren Rijiju has added that the idea is to send more support staff including the likes of coaches, physiotherapists, doctors. etc. to optimize the performance of the athletes.

A decision is taken not to send any officials from Sports Ministry as part of the delegation to Tokyo Olympics except for necessary protocol needs.



We want to send more support staff such as Coaches, Physiotherapists, Doctors to optimize the performance of the athletes. pic.twitter.com/PNadmyLmMk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 13, 2021

IMAGE SOURCE: AP/ IPLT20.COM