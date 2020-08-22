IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Players Undergo Mandatory COVID-19 Tests Before Departing To UAE

Delhi Capitals will come out all guns blazing to win their maiden title when the IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. However, the players also followed the safety protocols as they had undergone COVID-19 tests before leaving for the Middle East and even though they were seen having some fun thereafter, they ensured that they did not compromise when it came to the safety protocols.

'Precautions'

The Delhi Capitals took to Instagram and posted a few images of some of their star players including the likes skipper Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, youngster Prithvi Shaw, and, new recruit Ajinkya Rahane posing after having undergone the mandatory COVID-19 tests.

The Delhi players are currently at ITC Maratha, Mumbai as per reports and it is not known when they will be heading to the Gulf. Meanwhile, most of the IPL teams- Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, and, Rajasthan Royals have already reached the United Arab Emirates for participating in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich event.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and, Ajinkya Rahane

