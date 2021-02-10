Delhi Capitals Star Shimron Hetmyer Emulates Rohit Sharma In Super50 Cup Match: WATCH

The Guyana team opened their Super50 Cup 2021 match with a thumping victory over Barbados on Monday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Swashbuckling batsman Shimron Hetmyer starred with the bat for the Guyana side. Apart from captivating the fans with his power-hitting, the star batsman also entertained viewers with his on-field antics.

Super50 Cup 2021: Shimron Hetmyer takes a cue from Suresh Raina

Guyana and Barbados battled it out in the second match of the domestic competition on February 8. Guyana won the toss and elected to bat first in their opening game of the tournament. Left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer looked in scintillating form in the contest and took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners by showcasing his dynamic batting prowess.

The 24-year-old emerged as the top run-scorer for the side in the fixture and scored runs at a frantic pace against a formidable bowling attack. Proven international campaigners like Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, and Roston Chase also looked ordinary against the batter. The southpaw slammed a crucial 80 with the help of eight fours, and four maximums in just 53 deliveries.

Apart from his knock, the player garnered attention while fielding as well. The incident took place in the 25th over of the game, where the on-field umpires were forced to refer to the third umpire for a particular decision. Standing right being the umpire, Hetmyer mimicked the official in a comical manner.

Standing today in his 1st #Super50Cup match is Umpire Hetfyah. Can you rock and roll that please?🧐 #Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/AJpA7SBO6a — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 9, 2021

Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma have also done something similar in the past. While Raina raised a ‘crooked finger’ in unison with umpire Billy Bowden back in 2012, Sharma did the same with umpire Paul Wilson last month at The Gabba. During the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match, Hasan Ali had also stood behind umpire Ahsan Raza and raised his finger in tandem with the official.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals retain Shimron Hetmyer

The Shreyas Iyer-led side had an impressive run in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The side with their dominant performances also broke their jinx and featured in their maiden final. Ahead of the IPL 2021, the management has decided to persist with most of their key players.

Keemo Paul, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, and Sandeep Lamichhane are the six players who have been released by the Delhi Capitals team. Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams have been traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here is the DC list of retained players 2021 -

🚨 RETAINED PLAYERS 🚨



Back where they belong 😌



Here is the list of all the DC Stars who'll ROAR with us in #IPL2021 as well 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/4Z3HusQwaD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 20, 2021

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter

