Wasim Jaffer Resigns As Uttarakhand Head Coach, Alleges Interference In Selection Matters

Days before entering the bubble for the Vijay Hazare tournament, Wasim Jaffer has tendered his resignation as the head coach of Uttarakhand over alleged 'interference in the team selection'. The 50-over tournament is set to begin on February 20 after BCCI gave its nod for limited-overs tournaments and cancelling the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season. Jaffer, who heads the batting department for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, has alleged bias of selectors and secretary in selection matters.

In an e-mail to the Uttarakhand Cricket Association, Jaffer wrote, "I feel really sad for the players as I genuinely think that they have lots of potential and can learn so much from me but are denied this opportunity because of so much interference and bias of selectors and secretary in the selection matters for non-deserving players."

"If the honorary secretary of CAU would want to inculcate such kind of work environment while not letting me take certain decisions pertaining to the team's welfare and performance... then I don't think there's any valid reason for me to continue as head coach of men's senior team of CAU," Jaffer added.

'He kept insisting'

However, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand's secretary Mahim Verma has refuted Jaffer's allegations and stated that the former India opener was provided with everything that he asked for. As per reports, Jaffer had also picked his own support staff after taking control of the team. Moreover, Verma expressed displeasure over Uttarakhand's performance in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Jaffer's men managed to bag only one win out of the five matches played forcing their exit from the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"We gave him whatever he asked for, had a pre-season camp for a month, let him choose his outstation players, trainer and bowling coach but his interference in selection matters was getting too much," Verma told PTI. "After the result in Mushtaq Ali did not meet our expectations, the selectors wanted to try out a few other players but he kept insisting on picking his own team which is not right as selectors are there, too, to do their job," the CAU Secretary added.

Mumbai appoint Ramesh Powar as coach

Ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has appointed former Team India spinner Ramesh Powar as the Mumbai head coach. Ending months of speculation over the post, Ramesh Powar has been roped in to replace Amit Pagnis following Mumbai poor form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Mumbai was kicked out of the tournament right after group stage which it ended in the last place having won only one match out of the 5 played.

Powar will begin his new role in the Mumbai camp with the Vijay Hazare Trophy which is slated to begin later this month. In the 50-over tournament, Mumbai has been clubbed with Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Pondicherry in Group D. Having won the trophy 3 times before, the squad will be eyeing another win in a bid to dethrone Karnataka which holds the champions title currently.

(With PTI Inputs)

