IPL 2020: Live Updates- Delhi Register Their Second Straight Win, Beat Chennai By 44 Runs

Delhi will be eyeing a second straight win as they take on Chennai in Match 7 of Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

Delhi will be eyeing a second straight win as they take on Chennai in Match 7 of Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
pointer
23:06 IST, September 25th 2020
Delhi's unbeaten streak continues

Delhi register their second straight win in Dream11 IPL 2020 as they get the better of Chennai by 44 runs.

pointer
22:54 IST, September 25th 2020
Chennai look to reduce their deficit

With the match out of their grasp, the three-time champions would hope to reduce their deficit.

pointer
22:49 IST, September 25th 2020
Kagiso Rabada has the last laugh, dismisses his countryman Faf du Plessis

Kagiso Rabada has his countryman Faf du Plessis caught behind.

Chennai have lost half their side for 114.

pointer
22:45 IST, September 25th 2020
Skipper MS Dhoni looks in good nick as Chennai will be looking to capitalise in the death overs

Chennai are 111/4 after 17 overs.

pointer
22:40 IST, September 25th 2020
Faf du Plessis completes 2,000 runs in IPL

 

pointer
22:38 IST, September 25th 2020
Chennai in a spot of bother as a well-set Kedar Jadhav walks back to the dugout

Jadhav walks back for a good 26.

Chennai are 98/4 in the 16th over.

pointer
22:32 IST, September 25th 2020
Faf-Jadhav add 50 runs for the fourth-wicket stand

Chennai are 95/3 after 15 overs.

pointer
22:27 IST, September 25th 2020
Kedar Jadhav keeps Chennai's run chase alive

Kedar Jadhav strikes pacer Avesh Khan for two boundaries as he concedes 13 runs.

Chennai are 84/3 after 14 overs.

pointer
22:15 IST, September 25th 2020
Chennai batsmen unable to break the shackles as the asking rate climbs up

The former champions are 60/3 after 12 oves.

pointer
22:10 IST, September 25th 2020
50 up for Chennai in the 11th over

Chennai have surpassed the 50-run mark in the 11th over but they still have a lot of work to do.

Chennai are 53/3 after 11 overs.

