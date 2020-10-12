IPL 2020: Delhi's Pacer Ishant Sharma Ruled Out Of The Tournament Due To Rib Cage Injury

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League with a rib-cage injury, his team said on Monday.

The 32-year-old Test specialist had played only one of the seven games that the team have played so far, finishing his four overs wicketless for 26 runs against Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7, 2020 in Dubai.

"Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will, unfortunately, rule him out of the remainder of the IPL," his team said in a statement.

Ishant has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is for India and is set to spearhead the ace attack during Test matches in Australia. However, the pacer's participation Down Under will now depend on how his rehabilitation program goes.

