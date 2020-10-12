Sunil Narine To Be Replaced By Chris Green For Dream11 IPL Match Vs Bangalore?

Kolkata all-rounder Sunil Narine didn't have the best of starts to the Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. The Caribbean all-rounder has performed miserably with the bat as he has scored just 44 runs across five innings. Sunil Narine also failed to shine with the ball as he picked up just two wickets in his first five matches. However, Sunil Narine bowled beautifully in the last match against Punjab as he picked up two wickets by just giving away 28 runs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Green likely to replace Sunil Narine in Bangalore vs Kolkata live match

Sunil Narine, who had the responsibility to defend 14 runs off the final over, fulfilled it to perfection as he gave away just 12 runs to guide Kolkata to a narrow two-run win. However, after the match, Sunil Narine was reported for a suspect action. The report was made by the on-field umpires and Sunil Narine is now placed on the warning list and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament.

However, another report will result in Sunil Narine being suspended from bowling in the Dream11 IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee. Notably, in 2015, Sunil Narine served a suspension from bowling in international cricket after his action was declared illegal by the ICC. But he was cleared to bowl in all formats in 2016 after undergoing corrective measures.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik's men are all set to take on Virat Kohli's team in Match 28 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday, October 12. The Bangalore vs Kolkata live match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The action of the Bangalore vs Kolkata live contest will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

Considering Sunil Narine's illegal bowling action, Kolkata might be tempted to replace the West Indies veteran with Australian all-rounder Chris Green. The 27-year old has quite some experience of playing in the T20 leagues all around the world. Chris Green is a right-arm off-spinner who is also handy with the bat.

With all the hullabaloo over Sunil Narine's illegal bowling action and his poor form, Chris Green is a like-to-like replacement for the Kolkata star. Both sides have played six games, having won four and lost two. However, it is Kolkata's superior net run rate that put them at the third position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table while Bangalore sits at fourth. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the Bangalore vs Kolkata live contest on Monday.

SOURCE: KOLKATA & CHRIS GREEN INSTAGRAM

