'Delivery Of The Season?': Natrajan Bowls The Perfect Yorker To Dismiss De Villiers

In a game where all Bangalore batsmen found it difficult to time the ball, it was yet again AB de Villiers who anchored the team's innings in the do-or-die game against Hyderabad on Friday. de Villiers managed to get counter Hyderabad's 'Rashid Khan' threat and also brought up his half-century. However, even Mr 360 was left clueless when Natarajan came on and bowled his signature - the perfect yorker.

The Hyderabad speedster found his way through de Villier's gates and hit the bullseye to dismiss Bangalore's top-scorer. Natrajan struck the perfect yorker just as the former Proteas skipper started looking dangerous and the innings approached the end. Known for executing the perfect yorker, Natarajan has amazed everyone with his consistency this season. Watch Natrajan's perfect delivery to dismiss de Villiers here

Here's how netizens reacted to Natrajan's perfect yorker:

Just call him Yorker Natarajan! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2020

T Natarajan has served up one of the deliveries of the tournament. Which Yorker was better guys; Bumrah to Dhawan or Natarajan to DeVilliers? — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 6, 2020

What a ball from T Natarajan, AB De Villiers had no answers to it. It's Natarajan's 12th wicket this season in death overs, what an exceptional IPL for him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 6, 2020

Natarajan got the wicket of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, AB Devilliers in #IPL2020. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2020

Brilliant bowling from @SunRisers that Yorker from #natarajan to #abd was top notch. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2020

Natarajan to Abd



Wickets Broken 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4yOcy6a6MC — 🆂🅾🅷🅰🅸🅻 (@iamsohail_1) November 6, 2020

Bangalore face Hyderabad in a 'Do or Die' encounter

Bangalore finished fourth in the league stages with 14 points in the same number of matches. This is also the first time since the 2016 edition that the three-time finalists have succeeded in making the playoffs. However, unlike Qualifier 1, the losing team will not get a second chance to make amends as this is a 'Do or Die' encounter which means that the winner of this contest will face Delhi in the second Qualifier on Sunday for a place in the final while the loser will be knocked out from this year's competition.

The coin landed in Hyderabad skipper David Warner's favour and he immediately decided to chase. Kohli & Co. have already lost a couple of key wickets before the Powerplay. After the batting megastar departed, his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal followed him with just a solitary run to his name. Finch stitched a significant partnership with AB de Villiers but failed to go big. Wickets kept falling from the other end while de Villiers held his fort. Bangalore finished with 131 off their 20 overs.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.