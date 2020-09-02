DER Vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Vitality T20 Blast Live

The upcoming group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Derbyshire (DER) and Durham (DUR). The DER vs DUR match will be played at the Riverside Stadium, Chester-le-Street. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2 and will start at 11:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our DER vs DUR match prediction, DER vs DUR Dream11 team and the probable DER vs DUR playing 11.

DER vs DUR live: DER vs DUR match prediction and preview

Derbyshire and Durham have not quite made a flying start in the Vitality T20 Blast this year. With both the teams positioned at the bottom of the North group, they will look to fight their way back into the tournament. Both teams are searching for their first win of the tournament. Derbyshire have just one point, which they earned after a washed-out game. On the other hand, Durham are yet to open their account, having lost all their three matches.

Derbyshire come into this match after facing back-to-back defeats against Lancashire and Yorkshire. Thet lost by a huge margin of 99 runs against Yorkshire. Durham, on the other hand, have lost three matches on the trot. It will be interesting to see which of the teams will pick up their first victory of the season.

DER vs DUR Dream11 prediction: DER vs DUR Dream11 team, squad list

DER vs DUR Dream11 prediction: DER vs DUR Dream11 team: DER squad

Harvey Hosein, Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Matt McKiernan, Nils Priestley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners, Ed Barnes, Dustin Melton, Michael Cohen, Ben Aitchison

DER vs DUR Dream11 prediction: DER vs DUR Dream11 team: DUR squad

Ned Eckersley, Stuart Poynter, Farhaan Behardien, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Ben Stokes, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Cameron Steel, Brydon Carse, Josh Coughlin, Scott Steel, Nathan Rimmington, Chris Rushworth, Mark Wood, Matthew Salisbury, Gareth Harte, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Ben Whitehead, Jack Campbell

DER vs DUR Dream11 prediction: DER vs DUR top picks

Billy Godleman

Luis Reece

Stuart Poynter

DER vs DUR Dream11 prediction: DER vs DUR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Stuart Poynter

Batsmen: Billy Godleman (captain), Wayne Madsen, Graham Clark, Alex Lees

All-rounders: Luis Reece (vice-captain), Matt Critchley, Paul Coughlin

Bowlers: Matt McKiernan, Liam Trevaskis, Nathan Rimmington

DER vs DUR match prediction

Considering their initial performance in the competition and the team combination, Derbyshire start off as the favourites in the match against Durham.

Note: The DER vs DUR Dream11 prediction, DER vs DUR top picks and DER vs DUR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DER vs DUR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Durham Cricket