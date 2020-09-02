JICC Vs KLCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live Game Info

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (JICC) will take on Kent Lanka Cricket Club (KLCC) in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Rome, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 2 at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our JICC vs KLCC match prediction, JICC vs KLCC Dream11 team and probable JICC vs KLCC playing 11. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will take place on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode apart from fans getting the chance to play the fantasy game on Dream11.

Also Read: JJB Vs BRCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live Game Info

JICC vs KLCC live: JICC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Jinnah Brescia CC currently occupy top spot in Group B despite winning and losing one match each. JICC will be hoping to get full points on offer by winning the match against KLCC. On the other hand, KLCC saw their opening match getting washed out and will be hoping to put points on board with a win.

Also Read: ECS T10 Rome JJB Vs BRCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

JICC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the JICC vs KLCC Dream11 team

JICC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: JICC squad

Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Ahmed Butt, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Shouab

Also Read: RCC Vs KCC XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

JICC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: KLCC squad

Nimesh, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna, Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka Lakmal, Bashitha Mihindukulasuriya

Also Read: TKR Vs SKN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live Info

JICC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: JICC vs KLCC Dream11 top picks

M Mushtaq

Murugaiya Kanageshwaram

Bashitha Mihindukulasuriya

JICC vs KLCC Dream11 team

JICC vs KLCC match prediction

As per our JICC vs KLCC match prediction, JICC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The JICC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction, JICC vs KLCC Dream11 top picks and JICC vs KLCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JICC vs KLCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter