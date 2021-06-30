Dhoni Captured Taking A Look At Cricket Pitch In Shimla During Vacation; Fans Go Berserk

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is making the most of his time off cricket by vacationing with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni. The Indian veteran was recently seen in action in the IPL 2021, however, the tournament was called off due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. With no cricketing obligations in the near future, Dhoni is on a holiday with his family in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

MS Dhoni seen checking out cricket pitch during vacation in Shimla

A plethora of photos from their vacation in Ratnari village have gone viral on social media. The pictures have given fans a glimpse of MS Dhoni's new look where he has donned a thick beard and a long moustache. Now, another unseen photo of the legendary captain has emerged on social media where he is seen standing on a makeshift cricket pitch in the village. The picturesque photo shows how Dhoni likes to stay connected to the sport during his vacation as well.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is set to be back in action when the IPL 2021 resumes on September 19 in the UAE. Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they won five out of the seven games they played despite their skipper being out of form, with Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina being their key men of success. The 'Men in Yellow' dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. At the time of the IPL suspension, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament restarts.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to CA Knowledge, MS Dhoni has a net worth of ₹760 crore. Despite retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni’s brand value hasn’t decreased, with the iconic player in big demand for brand endorsements and advertisements. MS Dhoni also earns from his IPL contract with the Chennai team, with Moneyball revealing the player’s salary to be ₹15 crore per annum.

MS Dhoni house

Dhoni previously lived in a three-storied bungalow in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing but shifted base to his stunning new house ‘Kailashpati’ in 2017. The huge property, situated at Ranchi’s Ring Road, boasts of everything grand and fancy, catering well to the former India captain’s personality. The project was built within 3 years and has an indoor stadium, swimming pool, net practising field, ultra-modern gym and even a 5-star hotel. Most of it is covered in landscaped lawns and different kinds of trees, something Dhoni really loves. You can spot hints of MS Dhoni’s love for the outdoors even in the home’s interiors: From indoor plants to wooden and marble flooring.

The flooring is a combination of shades like cream, soft yellow and greys. This type of earthy colour palette brings a relaxed vibe that a busy sportsperson would need to unwind. The farmhouse also has a separate complex that has glass walls, which houses the 38-year-old’s most prized possessions that is his enviable collection of bikes and cars.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE SOURCE: ZIVA DHONI INSTAGRAM