'MS Dhoni was a good captain but he got a good team. Rohit Sharma needs that': Yuvraj Singh's concern for 2023 WC

Rohit Sharma's captaincy stands as a testament to his astute cricketing acumen and ability to lead with finesse. Under his guidance, teams have witnessed a seamless blend of aggression and composure, enabling players to express themselves freely on the field. With an impressive track record in both international cricket and the Indian Premier League, Rohit's captaincy legacy continues to grow, earning him respect as a visionary leader in the cricketing world.

Rohit Sharma is all set to lead India in the upcoming ODI World Cup

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is slated to be held in India

The tournament will be held from October 5 to November 19

Yuvraj Singh compares Rohit's captaincy with Dhoni

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh praised the shrewd captaincy of former skipper MS Dhoni as he drew comparisons between the captaincy styles of Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Yuvraj, acknowledged for his monumental contributions to Indian cricket, emphasized that Dhoni was a good captain but highlighted the fact that he also had a good experienced team that helped him win various tournaments for the country.

Yuvraj brought up this point while talking about Rohit Sharma's captaincy at the international level. Yuvraj believes that Rohit Sharma needs a good team in order for India to succeed at ICC tournaments.

"I think Rohit has become a very good leader because he has led Mumbai Indians in IPL for such a long time. And He is a very sensible guy under pressure. You need to give a good team to a sensible captain, which is experienced as well. MS Dhoni was a good captain but he also got a good team right?" Yuvraj said in an interview on Cricket Basu's YouTube channel.

While their approaches may differ, both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have made significant contributions to game. While Dhoni has won all major ICC trophies for India, Rohit became the first captain in the Indian Premier League to win five trophies for a single franchise - Mumbai Indians. Dhoni equalled the record during IPL 2023 when he helped Chennai Super Kings win its fifth title.

Image: AP/BCCI