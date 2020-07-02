Piyush Chawla Says Dhoni 'didn't Look Rusty' At CSK Camp, Calls Him A 'great Captain'

Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla while talking to former player and commentator Aakash Chopra on July 2 said that MS Dhoni did not look rusty during Chennai Super Kings' training camp this year in March. Aakash Chopra shared a video of his conversation with CSK's newly-included player, Piyush Chawla, where the latter said that Dhoni was looking absolutely fine while batting in the nets. Chawla further added that Dhoni was continuously batting for 2-3 hours in the nets and so were other batsmen, including Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu.

When asked about Dhoni's batting fluency in nets, Chawla said that one thinks when a player makes a come-back after a break of 6-7 months he will be a bit rusty. But that wasn't the case with MS Dhoni. "Dhoni used to watch bowlers ball 5-6 balls and then used to put on his show of big shots," Chawla said jokingly. Chawla further praised Dhoni's captaincy saying that he doesn't put pressure on bowlers and let them play their natural game. "The best part about him is that when asked for feedback, he gives a piece of short advice and one after thinking a bit, says, yes, he is right," Chawla added.

IPL 2020 postponed

Chawla and Chopra talked about the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) in length, including the former's transfer from Kolkata Knight Riders to Chennai Super Kings this season. The Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) first deferred the tournament to April 15 before postponing it indefinitely. Media reports now suggest that the lucrative tournament could take place overseas with UAE and Sri Lanka as the top choice.

