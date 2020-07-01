MS Dhoni Should Play For 10 More Years, Virat Kohli's Thinking Laudable: Michael Hussey

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. The premier batsman might seem like an aggressive person on the field but has proved it occasionally that he is an affable character of the field. Virat Kohli shares a great bond with several teammates. But if there's one teammate who he has a great amount of respect for, it is his predecessor and former India captain MS Dhoni. The camaraderie between the two remains exceptional till date.

Michael Hussey lauds Virat Kohli for persisting with MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli, who debuted under MS Dhoni, overtook the Test captaincy from him in December 2014. Virat Kohli also became the ODI captain after MS Dhoni relinquished the captaincy duties in 2017. Even after stepping down from captaincy responsibility, Dhoni remained an important part of Kohli's Team India in limited-overs cricket.

Now, former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey has lauded Virat Kohli for still having CSK captain MS Dhoni in the team. Hussey feels Dhoni is arguably India's most successful captain, making him an indispensable personality in the team, who deserves to play for 'another 10 years' if possible. While speaking on Sony Ten’s Pit Stop on their Facebook page, Michael Hussey said that one has to give a lot of credit to Virat Kohli for still having someone like MS Dhoni in the team who’s been, arguably, India’s most successful captain.

Hussey opines that sometimes some people would find that threatening to still have that person in the team, perhaps since in Australia, traditionally once a player gives up captaincy, he doesn't stay in the team. Ricky Ponting was an exception to a slight extent, having played till November 2012 despite quitting as captain of the national side in March 2011.

Michael Hussey further said according to him, that’s where Virat Kohli's thinking has paid off. He added that Virat Kohli has obviously got the personality to say that he would like MS Dhoni around as he can learn from him and he’s going to help him become a better skipper and obviously have a better team.

Michael Hussey also believes that the return of Steve Smith and David Warner will make life difficult for the Indians in the upcoming series in Australia. Speaking about the same, Hussey said that bringing back Smith and Warner into the team is huge, but the guys who were exposed and perhaps probably weren't quite ready at the time from two years ago, have now managed to get a number of Test matches under their belt. Hussey reckoned that India are going to be up for a stiff challenge in Australia this summer.

