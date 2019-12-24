DHP Vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dhaka Platoon will square off against Sylhet Thunder in the 19th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 on Tuesday, December 24. The match will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

Dhaka Platoon had started the tournament on a poor note but later picked up momentum. They have currently played five matches out of which they have won three and lost two. The Platoon are placed at the fourth position in the points table with 6 points to their name. They will look to win this fixture and bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Sylhet Thunder have had a miserable campaign until now as they have won only one game and ended up losing four games. They are currently placed seventh on the points table and this is a must-win game for them if they have to keep any hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

DHP vs SYL Dream11 Squads

DHP vs SYL Dream11: Dhaka Platoon Squad

Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan

DHP vs SYL Dream11: Sylhet Thunder Squad

Mohammad Mithun (Captain), Andre Fletcher, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.

DHP vs SYL Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher (Captain)

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Mahedi Hasan (Vice-captain), Mosaddek Hossain, Johnson Charles

Bowlers: Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis.

Dhaka Platoon start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

