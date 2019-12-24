Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On Sachin Tendulkar's Advice That Changed His Game

Indian batting prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal's quintessential 'rags to riches' tale has been an inspiration for many. Jaiswal, who was once a pani puri seller, is now a millionaire courtesy his latest Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Rajasthan Royals. He was one of the most sought-after young players at the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction which took place in Kolkata. The teenager, who is currently in South Africa for India's U-19 World Cup campaign, was successfully bid for by the Royals for a hefty sum of ₹2.40 crore for the IPL 2020.

Jaiswal came to prominence after a string of brilliant performances in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. His knock of 203 off 154 balls which included 17 fours and 12 sixes made him the youngest List-A double-centurion in the history of cricket. In 6 games, the southpaw amassed 564 runs at an average of 112.80. Jaiswal, like most Indian batsmen, finds inspiration in ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar is my inspiration: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Speaking to a leading Indian media daily, the youngster recalled watching old videos of Sachin Tendulkar's batting to improve his game from time to time. He also fondly remembers Tendulkar advising him on preparing for a big match. Jaiswal admitted that he has met Tendulkar a number of times and that his presence itself is enough to motivate an individual. The youngster calls him an 'inspiration' and added that he has learnt a lot from him.

Tendulkar counselled him to live in the present and forget his outings in the last game, whether he scored a hundred or a duck, and move on. Jaiswal concluded by saying that the batting legend's golden words of 'living in the present helps in improving your game the most' will be always be etched in his memory. The left-hander will be one of the stars to watch out for in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa and a fine performance there could not only take India to another title but could make him a favourite to play in senior Indian teams soon.

