Did David Warner Take Over SRH's Instagram Handle? Fans Laud Batsman For Personal Replies

Australia's dynamic opening batsman David Warner has got immense appreciation from all quarters for his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad side (SRH). While the former SRH captain has led the team to greater heights during his captaincy reign, he also has made sure of building a strong connection with the fans of the franchise. The southpaw has often used his social media accounts to stay connected to the team's followers. Much to the fans' delight, the champion cricketer once again personally replied to their comments on SRH's latest Instagram posts.

David Warner wins hearts with his personal replies to SRH fans

The left-hander is widely regarded as a modern-day great by many cricket enthusiasts. The Australian international with his superlative performances has emerged to be a top attraction in the Indian Premier League as well. Apart from his exploits with the bat, he also has impressed SRH followers with his social media activities. The 34-year-old has on several occasions used Telugu songs and movie scenes to woo the masses.

However, this time the cricketer took over the SRH's Instagram handle as he was seen interacting with the fans in the comments. The cricketer's fans filled the comments section of the franchise's latest Instagram posts featuring even the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with David Warner's name. The Australian cricket star made it a point to acknowledge their love and personally responded to the comments. The SRH fans have shown great support for their former skipper Warner and they have been very vocal about their demands of reinsitating the opener as the captain for the remainder of IPL 2021.

David Warner Instagram: The Cricketer dances to the tunes of a popular Bollywood song

IPL 2021 dates

The remaining portion of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to resume on September 19. After being suspended for more than a month, the IPL 2021 return will be hosted in the UAE where the first game of the remaining season will take place. A total of 31 matches, including the playoffs and the final, will be played in the gulf country.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had an underwhelming run during the first leg of the season in India as they could only manage a solitary win from their seven fixtures. Furthermore, the team management also uncermenounsily removed David Warner as the captain after their dull start and named New Zealand's Kane Williamson as the team's new leader. The 2016 champions are currently the wooden spooners in the IPL 2021 and it remains to be seen if the change in venues can turn their fortunes around or not.

SRH team 2021

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Image source: iplt20.com / SRH Instagram