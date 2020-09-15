IPL 2020: Dilip Vengsarkar Urges Franchises To Give More Weightage To Indian Coaches

Former Indian cricketer and the chairman of selectors has said that the Indian Premier League franchises should go for Indian coaches rather than roping in foreign coaches. Spin legend Anil Kumble will be the only Indian coach in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich event that gets underway this Saturday. Kumble has been appointed as the head coach as well as Director of Cricket of the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab.

'Will do exceedingly well': Dilip Vengsarkar

“I believe more Indian coaches should coach the IPL teams simply because they have the experience; they have also been coaching the states exceedingly well. Besides, how many Indian coaches are coaching teams in other countries’ league like Australia’s Big Bash, etc.? We find none. So why should we hire foreign coaches?", wondered Vengsarkar while speaking to Gulf news. "I feel our coaches are equally good and some of them are even better. It’s time we give more opportunity to Indian coaches, I am sure they will do exceedingly well. Hopefully, IPL teams will have more Indian coaches than foreign coaches,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.

IPL 2020: MI to lock horns against CSK in the curtain-raiser.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

