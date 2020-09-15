IPL 2020: Dilip Vengsarkar Urges Franchises To Give More Weightage To Indian Coaches

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Former Indian cricketer and the chairman of selectors has said that the Indian Premier League franchises should go for Indian coaches rather than roping in foreign coaches. Spin legend Anil Kumble will be the only Indian coach in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich event that gets underway this Saturday. Kumble has been appointed as the head coach as well as Director of Cricket of the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab.
“I believe more Indian coaches should coach the IPL teams simply because they have the experience; they have also been coaching the states exceedingly well. Besides, how many Indian coaches are coaching teams in other countries’ league like Australia’s Big Bash, etc.? We find none. So why should we hire foreign coaches?", wondered Vengsarkar while speaking to Gulf news.
"I feel our coaches are equally good and some of them are even better. It’s time we give more opportunity to Indian coaches, I am sure they will do exceedingly well. Hopefully, IPL teams will have more Indian coaches than foreign coaches,” the 1983 World Cup winner added.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.
The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).
Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.
READ: IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Reveals Why MI Would Win The Tournament Opener Against CSK
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Helicopter takes off in Dubai; Dhoni smashes it all over the park in CSK game
2 mins ago
IPL 2020: Will new jersey & sponsorship change Rajasthan Royals' fortunes this season?
43 mins ago
SAI upgrades its SOP for resumption of sports activities in various centres
1 hour ago
BCCI offers last respects to Maharashtra cricketer & captain Sadashiv Patil
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Indian batsman with the best all-time average is NOT Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni
1 hour ago
England cricket set to cut whopping 62 jobs after HUGE ₹948 crore loss due to COVID-19
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR