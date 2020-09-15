IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Reveals Why MI Would Win The Tournament Opener Against CSK

Gautam Gambhir has revealed why the reigning champions Mumbai Indians will get the better of Chennai Super Kings in the curtain-raiser of the IPL 2020. Last year's finalists will lock horns in the very first match of the competition this Saturday i.e. on September 19. Justifying further, Gambhir also said that what makes MI really strong is their strong pace battery where premier Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand pace sensation Trent Boult are expected to share the new ball.

“I feel the Mumbai Indians have the upper hand if you see the balance and depth of the squad. They have also added Trent Boult to their squad, who will give them a very good option. Because you want a bowler who can give you wickets with the new ball so that you can use Jasprit Bumrah in a different manner", said Gambhir while interacting on Star Sports 'Cricket Connected'.

“So I will want to watch how these two perform, not only in the first match but in the entire tournament,” the two-time IPL winning skipper added.

The four-time champions will be without the services of their ace fast bowler Lasith Malinga who is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the marquee tournament. The Sri Lankan icon has backed out from this year's competition due to personal reasons

IPL 2020: MI to lock horns against CSK in the curtain-raiser.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

